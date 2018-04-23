No bail for man caught with cocaine, cannabis on Sicily ferry

A man arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking last Saturday upon his arrival from Sicily has been remanded in custody.

41-year-old barman Andre Agius of Rabat appeared in the dock before magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras this morning, assisted by lawyer Roberto Montalto.

Agius was arrested on Saturday night after the car he drove off the catamaran arriving from Sicily was found to be carrying drugs. Inspectors Frank Anthony Tabone and Jonathan Cassar, prosecuting, explained how a police sniffer dog had led to the discovery of 2kg of cocaine, 1kg of cannabis grass and 0.5kg of cannabis resin in a false bottom affixed to the car’s chassis.

Inspector Frank Anthony Tabone charged him with conspiracy to traffic the drugs, importing them and relapsing. The prosecution asked the court to seize all his property under a freezing order, as is now the norm with drug trafficking cases.

Agius pleaded not guilty. His lawyer, Roberto Montalto, requested bail.

The prosecution opposed the request due to the nature of the crime and the considerable amount of drugs as well as because the accused’s father is also arrested. “He was interrogated and his version of events contradicts his son’s,” said the inspector. The father is on police bail, he said, adding that were the accused were to be granted bail at this stage there would be tampering with evidence.

“The police seem to have decided the case already as one is arrested other on bail,” observed Montalto.

Agius’s previous conviction was for an administrative offence many years ago, said the lawyer. “He is trustworthy and there is no indication that he is planning to hide or leave the country. He is a father of 3 and runs a business. The only person who can testify is his father who is not a compellable witness anyway.”

However, the court decline to release the man on bail at this stage on the grounds of the serious nature of the charges and the circumstances of the case, saying it was not satisfied that he would follow his bail conditions and could possibly tamper with evidence.