Man kicked a policeman 'because of racial profiling', court told

A man’s perception of racism landed him in the dock today, after he kicked a police officer who stopped him at customs.

Inspector Priscilla Caruana Lee arraigned Bamba Doucoure, 27, from Mali before magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras this morning. Doucoure was charged with having assaulted a police officer, causing bodily harm to him in the discharge of his duties, slightly injuring him, disobeying his lawful orders and breaching the peace.

The court was told how Doucoure had been stopped by customs at the Virtu Ferries terminal in Marsa on 21 April at around 10:30pm. The man had objected to being stopped, accusing the customs officers of racially profiling him. Doucoure had then kicked one of the officers, causing slight injuries to him.

Lawyer Noel Cutajar, legal aid to the man, entered a guilty plea on his behalf.

The magistrate asked the accused whether he confirmed this. “Yes,” he replied.

The court said it was opting not to impose an effective prison term this time, but a suspended sentence. However it warned Doucoure that there would be no second chances if he is arrested again.

“The prosecution said you feel annoyed when asked for documents because you feel it is racist. You have to calm down because next time there will be no suspended sentence.”

Doucoure was handed a 12 month prison sentence, suspended for three years together with a fine of €4,500 payable in instalments. He was also ordered not to approach the victim or face a penalty of €1,500.