menu

Man kicked a policeman 'because of racial profiling', court told

The man objected to being stopped at customs, accusing the officers of racially profiling him. He then kicked one of the officers, causing slight injuries to him

matthew_agius
23 April 2018, 4:00pm
by Matthew Agius

A man’s perception of racism landed him in the dock today, after he kicked a police officer who stopped him at customs.

Inspector Priscilla Caruana Lee arraigned Bamba Doucoure, 27, from Mali before magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras this morning. Doucoure was charged with having assaulted a police officer, causing bodily harm to him in the discharge of his duties, slightly injuring him, disobeying his lawful orders and breaching the peace.

The court was told how Doucoure had been stopped by customs at the Virtu Ferries terminal in Marsa on 21 April at around 10:30pm. The man had objected to being stopped, accusing the customs officers of racially profiling him. Doucoure had then kicked one of the officers, causing slight injuries to him.

Lawyer Noel Cutajar, legal aid to the man, entered a guilty plea on his behalf.

The magistrate asked the accused whether he confirmed this. “Yes,” he replied.

The court said it was opting not to impose an effective prison term this time, but a suspended sentence. However it warned Doucoure that there would be no second chances if he is arrested again.

“The prosecution said you feel annoyed when asked for documents because you feel it is racist. You have to calm down because next time there will be no suspended sentence.”

Doucoure was handed a 12 month prison sentence, suspended for three years together with a fine of €4,500 payable in instalments. He was also ordered not to approach the victim or face a penalty of €1,500.

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in Court & Police
President's aide met Paqpaqli witnesses before they testified in court
Court & Police

President's aide met Paqpaqli witnesses before they testified in court
Matthew Agius
Man accused of ramming car
Court & Police

Man accused of ramming car
Matthew Agius
Man kicked a policeman 'because of racial profiling', court told
Court & Police

Man kicked a policeman 'because of racial profiling', court told
Matthew Agius
Man seriously injured at Siggiewi Quarry
Court & Police

Man seriously injured at Siggiewi Quarry
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe