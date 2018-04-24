Man hit by public bus, seriously injured

A man who was hit by a public bus was seriously injured.

The Birzebbuga man, 30, was hit by a bus in the corner of Triq San Tumas and Triq il-Liedna, Fgura.

The bus was being driven by a 33-year-old Moroccan man who lives in Marsaxlokk.

The victim was taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Transport Malta issued a statement saying that the company’s response team was on site soon after the incident to provide the necessary support to those affected and to assist the authorities with their investigation. The company said that the bus driver is being treated for shock and that an internal investigation is currently underway.