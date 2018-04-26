Peter Caruana Galizia refuses to make German brothel allegations against Chris Cardona his own

Tempers flared this morning as a court heard a number of libel cases still pending against Daphne Caruana Galizia that were filed by Economy Minister Chris Cardona and his aide, Joe Gerada.

The cases concern allegations made by the slain journalist that Cardona and Gerada had visited the Acapulco brothel while on an official visit in Germany. The pair deny the allegations and had filed several libel cases.

Lawyer Pawlu Lia, who is representing Cardona and Gerada, summoned Peter Caruana Galizia, widower of the murdered journalist, to the witness stand in today's sitting. The family had taken responsibility for the pending case after the journalist's assassination.

Lia asked what Caruana Galizia’s position on the allegations was: "Are you making them your own?"

Caruana Galizia replied: "I am going to continue defending them."

To which Lia responded: "So, are you insisting on the allegations?"

Caruana Galizia asked the lawyer not to put words in his mouth. "I assumed the acts as an heir together with the children. Otherwise, I would have filed an admission… I barely remember what they are about," Caruana Galizia said, adding that there had been uncertainty about whether the applicants intended to withdraw the libels or not.

This remark incensed Lia. "You approached me to drop the libel proceedings... you made me look like a liar, forcing me to go to the media to clarify matters, something I have never done all my life. I am sorry for you because I know you approached me in good faith but other people made you change your mind," the lawyer rebutted angrily.

Read also: Lawyer to minister's aide says request to drop brothel libel case came from Peter Caruana Galizia

In a previous sitting the court was first told by Peter Caruana Galizia in Lia’s absence, that Gerada had offered to cede the case, with Lia later disputing the claim. The lawyer had said it was Peter Caruana Galizia who had approached him with a proposal for the parties to drop the case and pay for legal expenses incurred.

During today's sitting, Caruana Galizia pointed out that various other law suits were dropped, adding that he did not see why he "should have to defend my wife's work". Lia asked for Caruana Galizia to repeat his words, but the magistrate decided to end the discussion and defer all five cases.

Mobile phone data

The issue of mobile data files, known as TAP, that would provide information on the whereabouts of Cardona and Gerada on the day of their alleged visit to the German brothel was raised again today, with Lia insisting that the request for the files was a "fishing expedition".

"There is a lot of jurisprudence that clearly states that when you allege something, you must be able to prove it, not fish for evidence after the fact," he said.

Lawyer Joseph Zammit Maempel, who is defence counsel in the case, argued that it was scientific evidence that was central to the case and must be examined by experts to establish whether or not Caruana Galizia was correct when she wrote what she did.

There was disagreement on whether the TAP files had been exhibited in all cases or just one. The court said that so far there was one copy in one case and it was yet to decree on the issue.

The court is awaiting Lia’s reply to an application by Zammit Maempel requesting the duplication of the files for all the libel suits.

The cases continue in May.