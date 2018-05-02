Birthday drinks cost man more than expected after drunken Paceville police assault

A birthday celebration went awry last night in Paceville, with the birthday boy getting beaten up by unknown persons and then arrested for assaulting police officers who tried to help.

Anton Svedin, 27, from Sweden was found by police officers who had been informed that there was a drunk man on the ground near St. Rita’s Steps in the nightlife district.

Svedin, who had just arrived in Malta, had been celebrating his birthday and was drunk. Police say the man had visible injuries compatible with a beating and so had offered their assistance. But the man had instead insulted the officers, kicking and punching them. He was arrested for assaulting the police.

Before magistrate Antonio Vella, Inspector Nikolai Sant charged the man with assaulting police officers acting in the line of duty, slightly injuring one, reviling, threatening and causing bodily harm to a person carrying out a public duty, being drunk and incapable of taking care of himself in public, disturbing the peace and disobeying lawful police orders.

The man was unable to tell the police how he had come to suffer the injuries.

Standing in the dock with a swollen lip this morning, Svedin pleaded guilty to the charges.

Defence lawyer Noel Bartolo and Inspector Sant approached the bench before the magistrate delivered judgment.

Svendin was fined €4,000, payable over three years, and conditionally discharged for two years.