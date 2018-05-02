Pleads guilty to breaking down ex's door, threatening flatmate

A man has been found guilty of breaking down the door of his ex-partner’s home and threatening her flatmate.

Police Inspector Mark Mercieca arraigned Michael John Carmel Bland before magistrate Antonio Vella this morning, accusing him of wilfully causing damage inside an Msida residence which his former partner shared with a female friend.

The incident occurred yesterday at around 4pm at the woman’s flat. Bland’s former partner was not inside the flat at the time.

Bland, 34, from Valletta, was also accused of insulting and threatening the occupant and being drunk and incapable of taking care of himself in a public place.

The accused pleaded guilty to the charges and was handed a 6 month prison sentence suspended for 3 years and placed under both a supervision and a treatment order.