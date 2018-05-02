menu

Pleads guilty to breaking down ex's door, threatening flatmate

A man, 34, from Valletta, was found guilty of insulting and threatening his ex's flatmate and causing damage to her residence

matthew_agius
2 May 2018, 2:30pm
by Matthew Agius

A man has been found guilty of breaking down the door of his ex-partner’s home and threatening her flatmate.

Police Inspector Mark Mercieca arraigned Michael John Carmel Bland before magistrate Antonio Vella this morning, accusing him of wilfully causing damage inside an Msida residence which his former partner shared with a female friend.

The incident occurred yesterday at around 4pm at the woman’s flat. Bland’s former partner was not inside the flat at the time.

Bland, 34, from Valletta, was also accused of insulting and threatening the occupant and being drunk and incapable of taking care of himself in a public place.

The accused pleaded guilty to the charges and was handed a 6 month prison sentence suspended for 3 years and placed under both a supervision and a treatment order.

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in Court & Police
Man injured while operating truck at Maghtab
Court & Police

Man injured while operating truck at Maghtab
Pleads guilty to breaking down ex's door, threatening flatmate
Court & Police

Pleads guilty to breaking down ex's door, threatening flatmate
Matthew Agius
Birthday drinks cost man more than expected after drunken Paceville police assault
Court & Police

Birthday drinks cost man more than expected after drunken Paceville police assault
Matthew Agius
Elderly man seriously injured while using chaser
Court & Police

Elderly man seriously injured while using chaser
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe