Man injured while operating truck at Maghtab

A 66-year-old driver is in serious condition after his truck topples over in Maghtab on Wednesday.

In a statement, Wasteserv said that at 9:45am, the truck driver employed by a third party contractor delivering a service at Maghtab Complex was involved in an accident while maneuvering the truck at the landfill area.

The man was lifted out of the truck with the help of Civil Protection Department officials sent to the scene.

Wasteserv said that the man, a Mosta resident, was taken to Mater Dei Hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

“Wasteserv shows its solidarity with the driver and is cooperating fully with the investigations being carried out by the authorities and Health and Safety officials.”