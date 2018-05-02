Motorcyclist grievously injured in accident

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a traffic accident near Hamrun earlier today.

Police were dispatched to the Marsa-Hamrun bypass at around 1:15pm today, after a Honda GLR, with a 26 year old man from Kirkop riding, collided with a Fiat Uno driven by a 19 year-old woman from Mosta.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment where he was certified as having been grievously injured. The driver of the Fiat was uninjured.



Police investigations are ongoing.