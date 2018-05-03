Peter Caruana Galizia expected Panama Papers libel cases to be dropped

More courtroom drama this morning as lawyers for Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri reacted to Peter Caruana Galizia telling the court that he expected them to drop libel cases they had filed against his late wife.

Caruana Galizia is the widower of murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who died in a car bombing last October. He had stepped into his wife’s shoes as heir in her many pending libel cases so as to preserve the mobile phone location data in other cases filed by minister Chris Cardona.

A side-effect of his decision was the continuation of other libel suits.

But the court has delayed the testimony of Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi and the Prime Minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri in libel cases against the late journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, pending the outcome of application filed by Simon Busuttil and MEP David Casa calling for a fresh magisterial inquiry following recent revelations by the Daphne Project.

“I wish to work as serenely as possible,” Magistrate Depasquale explained. “It’s not easy but I’d rather first decide upon the other case presented before me since today’s cases might have a bearing on that case.”

Both Mizzi and Schembri were present in court to give their evidence.

The cases were adjourned to June, by which time Magistrate Depasquale is expected to have reached a decision on the request for a fresh magisterial inquiry.

The cases were filed by Schembri and Mizzi against Daphne Caruana Galizia and Simon Busuttil among others. They stemmed from comments about the Panama Papers revelations.

Caruana Galizia’s husband Peter, who took the witness stand, insisted that the libel suits should be dropped. “I expected your client to cede the case, I mean she’s dead what more do you want? To take her money now?” Caruana Galizia protested. “I didn’t write them, I joined the case because the law said I should. I have been saying this from the beginning.”

Konrad Mizzi’s lawyer Aron Mifsud Bonnici pointed out that in other cases the family had said that it wanted the truth to come out. “Why do you want this case to end now?”

“I didn’t come here to beg, I expected you to drop the cases” Caruana Galizia repeated.

Pawlu Lia, a lawyer for Keith Schembri, happened to be in the courtroom waiting for another sitting, shouted: “Did you cede your libels or not?”

“I don’t have a libel,” replied the witness, as lawyers from both sides started shouting over each other. Lia voluntarily left the courtroom to prevent further disruption.

Magistrate Depasquale called the court to order at this point.

Lawyer Aron Mifsud Bonnici, who proceeded with his questioning, asked Caruana Galizia whether he had any evidence for the allegations published in the Running Commentary blog. “You have to bring the evidence, you won’t win cases with my testimony,” Caruana Galizia said.

When Magistrate Depasquale pointed out that the defence was fair comment and not veracity of facts, Mifsud Bonnici said, “It’s allegation not sustained by evidence. I ask the witness if he has ever seen this evidence that sustains this allegation.”

Caruana Galizia said he would only address the question when the defence takes the stand. “I will look when it comes to make my defence.”

At this point, Mifsud Bonnici asked: Where? In the laptop?” in a reference to police investigators’ requests to the magistrate investigating the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder to obtain the last laptop used by the journalist.

“I haven’t seen it. My wife’s laptop is not important, the laptop of Joseph Muscat and Keith Schembri are important,” Caruana Galizia said.

The court, having seen its previous pronouncement, ordered the inversion of evidence, meaning the defendant will have to give evidence first. The case will continue in June.