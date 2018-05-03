Police investigate car in Ta' Xbiex waters
A car was found in the sea in Ta' Xbiex just off the Gżira Gardens Marina
No one was in a car that was found in the sea at Ta' Xbiex this afternoon.
The police said they received a report at around 1pm and units were dispatched on site. The car was in the sea near the Gżira Hardens Marina.
A police spokesperson said that it appeared no one was in the car at the time of the incident. Divers were on site to determine exactly what happened.
The police are investigating.
