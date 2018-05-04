Man admits to burglary and voluntary damage while drunk

A man has admitted to burglary and voluntary damage while drunk.

Dylan Hill, 24, from Marsaskala was arrested after a police patrol identified him from CCTV as having damaged a Mercedes in Birzebbugia. It emerged that before damaging the Mercedes, he had broken into a house by climbing onto a balcony where he stole two mobile phones as the occupants slept.

Magistrate Audrey Demicoli was told that the man had been intoxicated at the time.

Hill, who works as a waiter, pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated theft and voluntary damage.

Defence lawyer Martha Mifsud and prosecuting inspector Charlotte Curmi jointly requested a presentencing report. The court upheld the request.

Hill was released on bail against a deposit of €500 and a personal guarantee of €3,000 and ordered to obey a curfew until the presentencing report is presented in court.