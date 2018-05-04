menu

Man admits to burglary and voluntary damage while drunk

Burglar broke into house by climbing onto a balcony and stole two mobile phones while the occupants slept

matthew_agius
4 May 2018, 12:45pm
by Matthew Agius

A man has admitted to burglary and voluntary damage while drunk.

Dylan Hill, 24, from Marsaskala was arrested after a police patrol identified him from CCTV as having damaged a Mercedes in Birzebbugia. It emerged that before damaging the Mercedes, he had broken into a house by climbing onto a balcony where he stole two mobile phones as the occupants slept.

Magistrate Audrey Demicoli was told that the man had been intoxicated at the time.

Hill, who works as a waiter, pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated theft and voluntary damage. 
Defence lawyer Martha Mifsud and prosecuting inspector Charlotte Curmi jointly requested a presentencing report. The court upheld the request.

Hill was released on bail against a deposit of €500 and a personal guarantee of €3,000 and ordered to obey a curfew until the presentencing report is presented in court.

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in Court & Police
[WATCH] Bus catches fire in St. Paul's Bay
Court & Police

[WATCH] Bus catches fire in St. Paul's Bay
Man admits to burglary and voluntary damage while drunk
Court & Police

Man admits to burglary and voluntary damage while drunk
Matthew Agius
Drunken 'spectacle' lands youth behind bars
Court & Police

Drunken 'spectacle' lands youth behind bars
Matthew Agius
[WATCH] Police decry 'wild west attitude' of man involved in car chase
Court & Police

[WATCH] Police decry 'wild west attitude' of man involved in car chase
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe