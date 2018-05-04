menu

[WATCH] Bus catches fire in St. Paul's Bay

A live video captured firefighters trying to contain the flames • Bus driver being treated for shock

4 May 2018, 2:38pm
(Photo: James Bianchi)
(Photo: James Bianchi)

A public bus caught fire at Mosta Road, St Paul’s Bay at around 2pm on Friday.

A live video captured firefighters trying to contain the flames as thick smokes emerged from the bus.

The fire was eventually put out by members of the Civil Protection department. 

In a statement, Malta Public Transport said that no one was injured in the incident.

"A vehicle operated by Malta Public Transport has been involved in an incident in St. Paul’s Bay.  An emergency procedure was activated and our response team are on site offering all possible assistance to the relevant authorities.

(Photo: James Bianchi)
(Photo: James Bianchi)
(Photo: James Bianchi)
(Photo: James Bianchi)
(Photo: James Bianchi)
(Photo: James Bianchi)
(Photo: James Bianchi)
(Photo: James Bianchi)
(Photo: James Bianchi)
(Photo: James Bianchi)
(Photo: James Bianchi)
(Photo: James Bianchi)

"Our priority at the moment is to ensure the well-being and safety of all those involved. As a precaution measure, the driver is being treated for shock."

Route buses travelling through Mosta Road are being diverted. 

More in Court & Police
[WATCH] Bus catches fire in St. Paul's Bay
Court & Police

[WATCH] Bus catches fire in St. Paul's Bay
Man admits to burglary and voluntary damage while drunk
Court & Police

Man admits to burglary and voluntary damage while drunk
Matthew Agius
Drunken 'spectacle' lands youth behind bars
Court & Police

Drunken 'spectacle' lands youth behind bars
Matthew Agius
[WATCH] Police decry 'wild west attitude' of man involved in car chase
Court & Police

[WATCH] Police decry 'wild west attitude' of man involved in car chase
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe