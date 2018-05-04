[WATCH] Bus catches fire in St. Paul's Bay

A public bus caught fire at Mosta Road, St Paul’s Bay at around 2pm on Friday.

A live video captured firefighters trying to contain the flames as thick smokes emerged from the bus.

The fire was eventually put out by members of the Civil Protection department.

In a statement, Malta Public Transport said that no one was injured in the incident.

"A vehicle operated by Malta Public Transport has been involved in an incident in St. Paul’s Bay. An emergency procedure was activated and our response team are on site offering all possible assistance to the relevant authorities.

"Our priority at the moment is to ensure the well-being and safety of all those involved. As a precaution measure, the driver is being treated for shock."

Route buses travelling through Mosta Road are being diverted.