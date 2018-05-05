Man held over use of fake documents for citizenship

A Maltese man of Pakistani origin has been remanded in custody on charges of using false documents to obtain citizenship.

Inspector Anne Marie Xuereb and Inspector Omar Zammit charged Aziz Ahmad, 34 of Sliema, with forgery and using falsified documents Ahmad grew up in Pakistan, but is a Maltese citizen. The accused did not contest validity of arrest.

Inspector Xuereb confirmed the charges under oath. The man was employed by the ministry of foreign affairs, the court was told. A not guilty plea was entered.

Defence lawyer Joseph Pace requested bail, but the Inspector objected as the prosecution had doubts about his personal details, the false documentation presented included some used to obtain Maltese citizenship.

Police were awaiting confirmation from overseas as to his identity since the address he specified was his cousin's and he had not been in Malta for over three years, having returned with no financial means to sustain himself.

Defence counsel Pace insisted that he had “reams of documents “ to explain the matter, and insisted that Ahmad did not live with cousins but with his stepbrother and his wife, both Maltese citizens, and that he came and left from Malta over the past three years.

He also said Ahmad's family were prepared to sign a personal guarantee for his continued compliance with court instructions.

The Inspector said that the accused had declared that the last time he had been in Malta was in 2015. “I don’t know how the lawyer said he met him over the past three years,” she said. “Maybe he has a twin”.

Ahmad had been dismissed from Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2015, she added.

Magistrate Doreen Clarke denied bail in view of the charges and the continuing investigation and fear that the accused would abscond.