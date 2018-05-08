PAC rules breached Tancred Tabone’s right to fair hearing in Enemalta corruption case

The former Enemalta chairman accused of taking bribes in the oil procurement scandal that rocked Malta in 2013, had his right to a fair hearing breached by the Public Accounts Committee.

Tancred Tabone won a constitutional case this week that he had filed against the Speaker of the House of Representatives and chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee.

Tabone had been asked in December 2013 to appear before the PAC to be grilled on the Auditor General’s report analysing the effectiveness of Enemalta Corporation’s fuel procurement. He was given a copy of the Guide for Witnesses appearing before the PAC of the House of Representatives, published in 2011.

The guide listed the consequences should a person summoned to testify before the PAC refuse to answer questions without a legally valid excuse.

Tabone had already been arraigned in court in February 2013 under arrest and charged with corruption, fraud and money laundering in connection with Enemalta’s fuel procurement – the same merits of the PAC proceedings. The criminal case is yet to be decided.

Once summoned to the PAC, Tabone invoked his right to silence. In February 2014, the Speaker of the House expressly ruled that he was expected to testify before the committee and answer any questions he was asked: if the witness felt a question to be potentially incriminating, he could request to be made exempt from answering it, but this was ultimately up to the chairperson to accept or turn down the request.

Tabone had written to the PAC chairman, pointing out that Erskine May’s Parliamentary Practice had stated that committees had suspended inquiries where witnesses were charged with criminal offences related to the matter under inquiry.

Speaker Anglu Farrugia countered that his decisions were not subject to scrutiny by the courts and neither were its guidelines. He said the court lacked the jurisdiction to invalidate or declare null a decision by the Speaker because the regulation of procedure in the House of Representatives was not subject to review, and that any interference in this procedure would amount to a breach of privilege.

“The PAC acts in the national interest,” he said, assuring there was no intention to force anyone to answer incriminating questions and the committee’s remit was limited to overseeing public accounts and seeing that they are kept in line with the law.

In her final decision on the matter, Madame Justice Anna Felice declared that the request for Tabone to testify and answer questions about the issue breached his right to a fair hearing under both the Constitution and the European Convention on Human Rights.

She ruled that the Speaker’s ruling on the matter also breached those rights as did the “Guide for Witnesses appearing before the Public Accounts Committee of the House of Representatives, Parliament of Malta”, where it said that in cases of objections made by a witness to a question from the committee, the Speaker’s ruling binds the committee and consequently the witness.

The court declared that the denial of the right to silence in any case where a person is undergoing criminal proceedings breached the subject’s rights to a fair hearing.

In addition, the court said that the manner in which sittings

before the PAC were broadcast on the internet was creating “serious prejudicial pre-trial publicity” to the plaintiff.

It ordered that wherever the guidelines for witnesses refer to testimony, these shall not apply to the applicant in the course of the current proceedings conducted by the PAC and that a copy of this judgment be inserted into the acts of the criminal case against Tabone.