Man charged with aggravated drug possession at Lost and Found

A British man has been remanded in custody after he was found in possession of cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis in circumstances denoting it was not for his personal use on Saturday.

Engineer Lincoln Anthony Millwood, 36, was arraigned before magistrate Gabriella Vella on Sunday and charged with aggravated possession of Cannabis at the Lost and Found party which was held during the weekend.

Millwood pleaded not guilty. His lawyer, Alfred Abela asked for bail to be granted, arguing that although the accused is not Maltese and does not reside in Malta, he was a British national who could be easily be traced. The fear of him absconding was minimal, said the lawyer, who also argued that in such a scenario there were procedures which could be adopted for his re-arrest.

The court, however, decided that at this point the accused could not give the necessary guarantees and remanded him in custody.

Inspector Maurice Curmi prosecuted.