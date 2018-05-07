99 persons arrested after drug finds in past five days

A total of 99 persons were arrested by the police drug squad in the last five days.

They were arrested at various entertainment establishments around Malta, after the police discovered them to be in possession of cocaine, ecstasy, cannabis resin and herbal cannabis.

The charges they will be accused of range from possession for personal use to drug trafficking, the police said.

The arrests come as the “Lost & Found” music festival was hosted in Qawra in the past few days.

Police investigations are ongoing.