menu

99 persons arrested after drug finds in past five days

Age of those arrested ranges from 18 to 14 years

massimo_costa
7 May 2018, 5:56pm
by Massimo Costa
(Stock photo)
(Stock photo)

A total of 99 persons were arrested by the police drug squad in the last five days.

They were arrested at various entertainment establishments around Malta, after the police discovered them to be in possession of cocaine, ecstasy, cannabis resin and herbal cannabis.

The charges they will be accused of range from possession for personal use to drug trafficking, the police said.

The arrests come as the “Lost & Found” music festival was hosted in Qawra in the past few days.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Massimo Costa joined MaltaToday in 2017 as a journalist. He is a graduate in European Stud...
More in Court & Police
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with van
Court & Police

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with van
Projects Malta chief unable to recall whether ITS land was valued before selection process
Court & Police

Projects Malta chief unable to recall whether ITS land was valued before selection process
Matthew Agius
99 persons arrested after drug finds in past five days
Court & Police

99 persons arrested after drug finds in past five days
Massimo Costa
Sai Mizzi hotel allegations a 'blatant lie' Konrad Mizzi tells court
Court & Police

Sai Mizzi hotel allegations a 'blatant lie' Konrad Mizzi tells court
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe