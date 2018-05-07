menu

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with van

Man hurt when motorcycle he was riding was involved in accident with a van in Gozo

7 May 2018, 7:16pm

A 55-year-old British man from Ghajnsielem was hurt today when the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a crash with a Toyota Hiace van being driven by a 19-year-old man from Zebbug, Gozo.

The police were informed of the accident, which took place in Triq l-Imgarr in Xewkija, Gozo, at around 14.20pm. An ambulance was called to take the motorcycle rider to Gozo General Hospital, where his injuries were later determined to be serious in nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.

