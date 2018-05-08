menu

Man caught trying to import 3 kilos of cannabis

The plant was discovered in bags hidden underneath a shipment of souvenirs the man had received

8 May 2018, 6:20pm
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after police officers from the Drugs Squad after he was caught trying to import some 3Kg of cannabis plant, the police said on Tuesday afternoon.

The man, who is from Ethiopia and resides in Msida, was arrested after the plant was found in bags underneath a shipment of souvenirs.

The Police said that investigations are still underway and the man will be charged in court on Wednesday.

