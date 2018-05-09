menu

Tourist handed €500 fine after traces of cannabis are found in his luggage

Man been travelling from Switzerland
 

matthew_agius
9 May 2018, 1:30pm
by Matthew Agius

A 22 year-old Frenchman, arriving from Switzerland, has been fined €500 after a crusher containing traces of cannabis was found in his luggage.

William Nicolas Guillaume Burlot was detained by customs officials yesterday, upon his arrival on a flight from Geneva, after officials noticed a crusher of a type commonly used to prepare cannabis for smoking, in his luggage. Traces of cannabis were found on the device.

Inspector Jonathan Cassar charged the man with importing and possession of cannabis.

Lawyer Joe Ellis, defence counsel to Burlot, entered a guilty plea on his behalf.

Magistrate Francesco Depasquale slapped the man with a €500 fine and ordered the destruction of the exhibits.

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in Court & Police
Fraud case involving John Dalli’s daughters held up because co-accused unfit to stand trial
Court & Police

Fraud case involving John Dalli’s daughters held up because co-accused unfit to stand trial
Matthew Agius
Magistrate displeased at being emailed by Julie Meyer about her case
Court & Police

Magistrate displeased at being emailed by Julie Meyer about her case
Matthew Agius
Supermarket worker charged after 3kg cannabis haul
Court & Police

Supermarket worker charged after 3kg cannabis haul
Matthew Agius
Tourist handed €500 fine after traces of cannabis are found in his luggage
Court & Police

Tourist handed €500 fine after traces of cannabis are found in his luggage
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe