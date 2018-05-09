Tourist handed €500 fine after traces of cannabis are found in his luggage

A 22 year-old Frenchman, arriving from Switzerland, has been fined €500 after a crusher containing traces of cannabis was found in his luggage.



William Nicolas Guillaume Burlot was detained by customs officials yesterday, upon his arrival on a flight from Geneva, after officials noticed a crusher of a type commonly used to prepare cannabis for smoking, in his luggage. Traces of cannabis were found on the device.



Inspector Jonathan Cassar charged the man with importing and possession of cannabis.



Lawyer Joe Ellis, defence counsel to Burlot, entered a guilty plea on his behalf.

Magistrate Francesco Depasquale slapped the man with a €500 fine and ordered the destruction of the exhibits.