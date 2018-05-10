Online payment system for Civil Court Registry payments launched

The law courts department has launched an online Civil Court Registry payment system, through which fees due on civil court cases can be paid electronically, making it easier for someone to settle pending balances.

Previously, payments could only be settled by cheque or by going to the law courts in person. Now, however, one can access the payments site at ecourts.gov.mt, click on the “Pay Court Fees” link, and fill in the required details and debit or credit card information to proceed to paying what is due.

The Justice Ministry has highlighted that this is the latest in a series of measures aimed at improving the service offered to the public and to legal professionals.

Amongst them are the online interdiction and incapacitation registry, and the online publication of judicial acts pertaining to various courts, including the Small Claims Tribunal, the Tribunal for Administrative Review, the Court of Magistrates, the First Court of the Civil Court, and the Civil Court’s commercial section.

An electronic system by which applications for a secret will search has also been introduced, as has a system which notifies those concerned when a case is deferred.

Legal professionals, moreover, have been given access to an online portal through which details on cases, judicial acts and court mandates can be obtained.