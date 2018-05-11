Man pleads guilty to stealing two cars after drug relapse

A man has admitted to stealing two cars and attempting to break into a house.

42-year-old Ludvic Camilleri from St. Paul’s Bay was arraigned before magistrate Josette Demicoli this morning, accused of attempted aggravated theft, aggravated theft and driving the stolen cars without their owner’s consent.

Camilleri was accused of having, on May 8, attempted to break into a house in St. Paul’s Bay. He was also accused of committing the aggravated theft of a speaker and two cars from Qormi the next day.

Inspector Kylie Borg explained how the car thefts had happened in a period of two to three hours, adding that the accused, who had spent six years free of drugs, said it was a moment of madness caused by a relapse into drug use. He said that he himself could hardly believe what he had done.

His lawyers, Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri, pointed out that the accused had recently completed a two-month stint in drug rehab. “This shows there is a will to get better,” said Debono.

Inspector Borg added that the man had cooperated fully and returned all the stolen items.

Camilleri, who is unemployed, pleaded guilty to the charges. The defence asked for a presentencing report to be drawn up before the court proceeds to pass sentence on the man.

Bail was requested, with the accused himself insisting on the condition that he be held at the Drug Dependency Unit pending proceedings and be supervised by a probation officer.

The Prosecution did not object to the request, as long as the man was not allowed to leave the DDU during this time.

The court upheld the requests, ordering a presentencing report and granting bail against a personal guarantee of €6,000, ordering that the man not leave the DDU until the sentence is handed down. The court explained the implications of him not abiding by the conditions: four months to two years in prison or a fine, as well as the loss of the guarantee.

A provisional supervision order was also issued with the aim of getting the man a place in a residential drug rehab program.