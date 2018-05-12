Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Gudja accident

A 43-year-old man has been admitted to hospital suffering serious injuries after he lost control of the motorbike he was driving last night.

The police said that at 3.40am, they were informed that there had been an accident in Aviation Avenue in Gudja.

Preliminary investigations on site concluded that the man, from Marsaxlokk was riding his Honda CB motorcycle in the direction of Hal Far when he appeared to lose control of the bike and fell off it.

An ambulance was called on scene to take the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified to have suffered serious injuries.

Police investigations are continuing.