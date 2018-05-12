menu

Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Gudja accident

A 43-year-old man from Marsaxlokk has suffered serious injuries after losing control of his Honda CB in Gudja in the middle of the night

paul_cocks
12 May 2018, 9:43am
by Paul Cocks

A 43-year-old man has been admitted to hospital suffering serious injuries after he lost control of the motorbike he was driving last night.

The police said that at 3.40am, they were informed that there had been an accident in Aviation Avenue in Gudja.

Preliminary investigations on site concluded that the man, from Marsaxlokk was riding his Honda CB motorcycle in the direction of Hal Far when he appeared to lose control of the bike and fell off it.

An ambulance was called on scene to take the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified to have suffered serious injuries.

Police investigations are continuing.

