Man to be charged in court for Gozo ferry bomb hoax

The phone call brought all Gozo ferry services to a halt for around three hours last Tuesday

maria_pace
14 May 2018, 10:08am
by Maria Pace

A man will appear in court today, accused of calling in a hoax bomb threat which brought all Gozo ferry services to a halt last Tuesday.

His phone call led to all Gozo ferry services being suspended for around three hours, as members of the army's bomb disposal unit searched ferries and cars waiting to board.

Nothing suspicious was found.

The man will be arraigned later today in front of Magistrate A. Bugeja. 

More to follow

