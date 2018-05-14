menu

A poultry excuse: Farmer accused of shooting dogs for attacking his Christmas turkeys

The man's defence lawyer told the court that the man had lost seven kittens, six cats, a number of chickens and this time his Christmas turkeys to the two dogs

matthew_agius
14 May 2018, 12:00pm
by Matthew Agius

A man charged with shooting at his neighbour’s dogs has pleaded not guilty, claiming that the dogs had been savaging his chickens and livestock.

Carmel Dimech appeared before magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit this morning, accused of cruelty to animals and breaching his shotgun licence after firing at and injuring one of his neighbour’s dogs as it tried to gobble his Christmas turkeys.

Defence lawyer Joe Giglio told the court that Pitkali worker Dimech, 56, from Rabat had lost seven kittens, six cats, a number of chickens and this time his Christmas turkeys to the two dogs, but hadn’t filed a report with the police to keep the peace with his neighbour. Dimech had been trying to speak with neighbour about the dogs for a while, suggested Giglio.

Inspector Robert Vella confirmed that the only reports received had been made after the shooting incident and that steps were taken against the owner. 

Giglio said that before the incident, the owner had been fined €50 for not controlling his dogs.

Dimech had fired to protect his animals, said the lawyer, in the context that he had already lost a fair number of them to the marauding canines.

The court asked the accused directly how he had used the shotgun. One dog had run away when he confronted them, but the other one hadn’t. He had fired a shot close to it and when he did, some of the lead shot had hit a wall and ricocheted onto the dog.

Six shotguns were exhibited by the police. The one used in the shooting was held by the court, the others were returned to their owner today.

The case continues.

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
