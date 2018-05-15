Man arrested after caught stealing from a car in Sliema

A man has been for stealing from cars in Sliema.

At around 4:20am this morning, police were informed that a man was stealing from a car in the corner of Triq Dun Mikiela Rua and Triq Guze Howards, Sliema.

The man went to the scene and arrested the man, who tried to run away from the police.

Police said that the car's window had been broken and stolen items were found nearby. Police also found a knife. a

Investigations lead the police to think that the man was planning on stealing from more cars.

The man has been remanded in custody while the police investigation is ongoing.