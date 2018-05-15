menu

Man arrested after caught stealing from a car in Sliema

Police arrested the man at around 4:20am this morning after he was caught stealing from a car in Sliema 

15 May 2018, 1:18pm

A man has been arrested for stealing from cars in Sliema.

At around 4:20am this morning, police were informed that a man was stealing from a car in the corner of Triq Dun Mikiela Rua and Triq Guze Howards, Sliema.

The man went to the scene and arrested the man, who tried to run away from the police.

Police said that the car's window had been broken and stolen items were found nearby. Police also found a knife. a

Investigations lead the police to think that the man was planning on stealing from more cars.

The man has been remanded in custody while the police investigation is ongoing.

