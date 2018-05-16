Two men arrested for late-night shop burglary attempt

Two men were arrested in Attard last night, after they were caught stealing from a shop.

An off-duty police officer noticed two men acting suspiciously in front of a shop in Mdina Road, Attard at around 11pm last night.

The men quickly left the area in a Nissan Micra after noticing the police officer. However, they were soon found in Triq il-Pitkali, Attard and were arrested.

The shop door where the two men were found was damaged.

A police investigation is ongoing.