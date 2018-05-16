menu

Man admits to breaking into six cars in one night, blames drug problems

The accused, who had a drug and alcohol problem, tried to steal from cars to self-medicate with heroin 

16 May 2018, 2:00pm
by Matthew Agius

A man from the UK has admitted to breaking into six cars in one night in Sliema.

Londoner Jake Sebastian Morris, 41, living in Sliema, was accused of wilful damage, theft, being drunk in public, refusing to give police his particulars, insulting and threatening police officers, recidivism and committing a crime during the operative period of a suspended sentence.

The crimes were committed during the night between the 14 and 15 of May in Sliema.

Morris, who told magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech that he was unemployed, pleaded guilty to the charges.

Legal aid lawyer Fransina Abela told the court that the accused had a drug and alcohol problem. He had tried to steal from cars to self-medicate with heroin after stopping methodone, she said.

The court put the case off till the 31 May for sentencing. He was remanded in custody.

Inspector Mark Mercieca prosecuted.

