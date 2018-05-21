menu

One seriously injured as pick-up truck falls into Qormi Valley

Only one of the four passengers was injured in the accident 

21 May 2018, 8:04am

A 21-year-old woman was seriously injured after a pick-up truck with four passengers fell into Qormi valley on Sunday night.

Police say that the 23-year-old driver from Mosta lost control of his Mitsubishi pick-up and fell in Ghar Hanzir, in Wied il-Kbira, Qormi last night at around 11:30pm.

There were four passengers in the car: a 22-year-old man from Mosta, a 22-year-old man from Munxar, Gozo, and two 21-year-old women from Iklin and San Gwann.

The woman from San Gwann is being treated for serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.

