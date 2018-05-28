Worker seriously injured in Qormi construction site fall
The man was operating a mechanical digger,when the roof gave way, causing him serious injuries
A 50-year-old worker was seriously injured when a roof gave way at a construction site in Qormi, sending him and the machine he was on down a storey.
The incident happened at a construction site on Mdina Road Qormi at around noon, police said.
The man was taken to hospital, where he is being treated for serious injuries.
