Worker seriously injured in Qormi construction site fall

The man was operating a mechanical digger,when the roof gave way, causing him serious injuries 

28 May 2018, 3:03pm

A 50-year-old worker was seriously injured when a roof gave way at a construction site in Qormi, sending him and the machine he was on down a storey.

The incident happened at a construction site on Mdina Road Qormi at around noon, police said.

The man was taken to hospital, where he is being treated for serious injuries.

