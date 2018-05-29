Man seriously injured in Bormla car accident
The 56-year-old man's car collided with another vehicle in Triq l-Immakulata, Bormla
A 56-year-old man was seriously injured in a car accident in Triq l-Immakulata, Bormla.
At around 11am, the man, who was driving a Nissan March, collided with a BMW driven by a 30-year-old man from Fgura.
The 56-year-old man from Birgu was taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious injuried.
A police investigation is ongoing.
