Man seriously injured in Bormla car accident

The 56-year-old man's car collided with another vehicle in Triq l-Immakulata, Bormla

29 May 2018, 3:16pm

A 56-year-old man was seriously injured in a car accident in Triq l-Immakulata, Bormla.

At around 11am, the man, who was driving a Nissan March, collided with a BMW driven by a 30-year-old man from Fgura.

The 56-year-old man from Birgu was taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious injuried.

A police investigation is ongoing.

