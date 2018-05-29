menu

Murder suspect acquitted of domestic violence after partner withdraws complaint

The complaint was withdrawn on the condition that the man moved out and never returned to the couple’s home

matthew_agius
29 May 2018, 5:09pm
by Matthew Agius
Chris Scerri was arrested and charged with domestic violence on Tuesday, but was acquitted after his partner and alleged victim withdrew her complaint
A man on bail pending trial for the murder of BOV messenger Alphonse Ferriggi was acquitted of domestic violence after his partner withdrew her complaint on condition that the man moved out and never returned to the couple’s home. 

Chris Scerri, 39, from Pietà was arrested and charged on Tuesday over the incident which occurred when a row broke out inside the home he shared with his partner and their minor daughter. 

He is the same Chris Scerri who was indicted in connection with the bank messenger’s murder in the year 2000.

The man was charged with causing the woman to fear violence, threatening or insulting her and breaching bail conditions. 

Scerri was saved from prison however, when during the arraignment, the woman took the witness stand to declare under oath that she was withdrawing her complaint. 

Lawyer Franco Debono declared that the accused would be leaving the house where the alleged disturbance took place and was obliging himself not to harass the woman again. 

In view of this, the parte civile withdrew her criminal complaint and opted not to testify, in the interests of their minor daughter. 

The court forbade Scerri from going to woman’s house again other than to pick up his personal effects under police escort. Inspector Jonathan Ransley prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel. Lawyer Alfred Abela appeared parte civile.

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
