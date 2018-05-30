Maintenance worker charged with breaking man's nose in parking dispute

A maintenance worker has denied breaking a former police inspector’s nose in a dispute over a parking spot.

Peter Cremona, 33, from Santa Venera, pleaded not guilty to charges of grievously injuring, insulting and threatening Gabriel Micallef, as well as breaching the peace.

Cremona’s lawyer, Anthony Farrugia said the man was arrested after he went to the police station of his own accord to be questioned.

Farrugia requested bail, but this was opposed by prosecuting inspector Elliott Magro, who argued that the accused resided just a few metres away from victim’s workplace and that the only civilian witness is the victim himself.

Farrugia pointed out that the accused had a spotless criminal record, had obeyed the police and would not tamper with evidence.

“What is being said is that the accused had broken the man’s nose. No weapons were used. These are the merits,” he said.

At this stage, innocence is presumed and the victim-cum-witness could not be influenced as it was he who had filed the report, he added. “A protection order could be issued, it is not necessary to deprive the man of his liberty.”

The court granted bail Cremona bail on condition that he paid a deposit of €1,000 and made a personal guarantee of €10,000, amongst other conditions.

A protection order was also issued.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi appeared as parte civile for the victim.