[WATCH] 53-year-old cyclist killed in Regional road car accident

53-year-old Cyclist killed in Regional road car accident

A 53-year-old male cyclist has been killed after he was hit by a car early on Friday morning.

The cyclist was driving his bicycle on Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli, on Regional Road, in the direction from St Julian’s to Msida, when he was hit by a car.

The victim was a Syrian man residing in Rabat, Gozo. He was taken to hospital for treatment but died shortly afterwards.

The car was a Toyota Vitz, driven by a 35-year-old Libyan man who resides in Malta.

Dashcam footage of the accident site sent in by MaltaToday reader Stefano Russello

The accident happened at around 5.45am, near the National Pool close to the new Kappara junction.

A police investigation is ongoing.