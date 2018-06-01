Woman and young boy hit by cars in separate incidents, both seriously injured

A woman and a young boy were both seriously injured in separate accidents.

A 41-year-old Ukrainian woman was seriously injured when she was hit by a car in Triq Valletta, Mosta, yesterday.

The woman, who resides in St Paul’s Bay, was hit by a Peugeot 406 driven by a 36-year-old from Fgura. The accident happened on Thursday at around 6:30pm.

She was taken to hospital where she is being treated for serious injuries.

The 9-year-old boy was seriously injured when he was hit by a car in Rabat last night at around 8:30pm.

He was hit by a Peugeot 406 driven by a 23-year-old man from Rabat.

The incident happened in the area known as Raba Nemel, in the limits of Rabat, Malta.

The boy was taken to hospital where is being treated for grievous injuries.

Police investigations for both cases are ongoing.