‘He didn’t have to do that, all I did was stop him’: first responder gives account of PC Simon Schembri’s words

The compilation of evidence against Liam Debono continued before Magistrate Joe Mifsud this morning with one of the first responders telling the court of PC Simon Schembri’s reaction to the incident.

Off-duty CPD officer Luca Crisafolli had been the first to treat the victim, stopping to administer first aid to the fallen officer.

He approached the victim and tried to staunch the bleeding from his shattered right arm and chest. Schembri had told Crisafolli “he did not have to do that, all I did was stop him,” said the witness. Crisafolli recalled that Schembri had also told him his name and that he had severe chest pain.



A Court expert also testified today, giving an account of CCTV footage of the incident, collected from various cameras.

He was also appointed to examine phone calls, which were received at the police control room at the time of the incident. 47 separate calls were received from 7:40am, ten of which were directly related to the incident, he said.

The Court expert also examined Liam Debono’s two Facebook profiles.

Another Court expert was appointed to reconstruct the incident. He explained that he had found 369 metres of marks on the road, along which he had also found pieces of the officer’s uniform and helmet as well as other items belonging to the victim.

The expert went on to say that at the entrance to the industrial zone in Luqa, he had found marks which clearly indicated the speed with which the Mercedes was being driven by Debono, who at one point, made a U-turn, before crashing into a low wall.

The case continues.

Inspectors Fabian Fleri, Pier Guido Saliba and Chantelle Casha prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia are defence counsel.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Andy Ellul are appearing parte civile.