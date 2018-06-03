Two injured in Marsa accident

A man and a woman were injured last night in a traffic accident along Aldo Moro road in Marsa.

According to the police, the incident took place at roughly 00:25am, when the driver of the car – a 56-year-old male residing in Msida – lost control of the Toyota Vitz he was driving.

As a result the car overturned leaving him and a 54-year-old female passenger, also an Msida resident, injured.

Members of the Civil Protection Department and a medical team were dispatched to the scene and took both the driver and the passenger to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

The driver was certified as having sustained grievous injuries while the female passenger walked away with slight injuries, the police said