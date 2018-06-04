menu

Man attacked partner after she had been out drinking

Recent changes to domestic violence legislation could see the alleged aggressor imprisoned for five years as opposed to six months as was required by the previous version of the law

yannick_pace
4 June 2018, 5:15pm
by Yannick Pace
The court heard how a fight between the two broke out after the woman returned home clearly under the influece of alcohol after a night out
The court heard how a fight between the two broke out after the woman returned home clearly under the influece of alcohol after a night out

A man who allegedly attacked his partner last week did so after the woman returned home after having been out drinking alone, a court heard this morning.

Adrian Grech, 35, from Paola, appeared before the Magistrates’ Court on Monday where he pleaded not guilty to several charges brought against him, including attacking and causing slight injuries to his partner, insulting and threatening her, holding her against her will, causing her to fear violence and breaching the peace.

Changes to the Domestic Violence Act, which were recently approved by parliament, mean Grech could face a maximum jail term of five years, as opposed to a maximum six-month term under the previous version of the law.

Prosecuting inspector Chantelle Casha explained in court that the argument between the two had broken out after the woman returned after a night out alone. The woman, the court was told, was clearly under the influence of alcohol when the fight broke out.

A request for bail was upheld by duty magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras against a deposit of €500, a personal guarantee of €5,500, as well as an order to for Grech to sign the bail book once a week.

No curfew was imposed but the man bound himself to move out of the residence he and his partner shared. He told the court he would also abide by a Protection Order prohibiting him from communicating with the woman.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Yanika Vidal were defence counsel.

Yannick joined MaltaToday as a journalist in 2016. His main areas of interest are politics...
More in Court & Police
Updated | Man seriously injured in hit-and-run incident involving police vehicle
Court & Police

Updated | Man seriously injured in hit-and-run incident involving police vehicle
Man attacked partner after she had been out drinking
Court & Police

Man attacked partner after she had been out drinking
Yannick Pace
Man remanded in custody for harassing and threatening wife
Court & Police

Man remanded in custody for harassing and threatening wife
Yannick Pace
Foundation for Tomorrow’s Schools administration knew cheques were being given to minister’s former canvasser Edward Caruana
Court & Police

Foundation for Tomorrow’s Schools administration knew cheques were being given to minister’s former canvasser Edward Caruana
Yannick Pace
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe