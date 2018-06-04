Man attacked partner after she had been out drinking

A man who allegedly attacked his partner last week did so after the woman returned home after having been out drinking alone, a court heard this morning.

Adrian Grech, 35, from Paola, appeared before the Magistrates’ Court on Monday where he pleaded not guilty to several charges brought against him, including attacking and causing slight injuries to his partner, insulting and threatening her, holding her against her will, causing her to fear violence and breaching the peace.

Changes to the Domestic Violence Act, which were recently approved by parliament, mean Grech could face a maximum jail term of five years, as opposed to a maximum six-month term under the previous version of the law.

Prosecuting inspector Chantelle Casha explained in court that the argument between the two had broken out after the woman returned after a night out alone. The woman, the court was told, was clearly under the influence of alcohol when the fight broke out.

A request for bail was upheld by duty magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras against a deposit of €500, a personal guarantee of €5,500, as well as an order to for Grech to sign the bail book once a week.

No curfew was imposed but the man bound himself to move out of the residence he and his partner shared. He told the court he would also abide by a Protection Order prohibiting him from communicating with the woman.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Yanika Vidal were defence counsel.