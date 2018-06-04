menu

Updated | Man seriously injured in hit-and-run incident involving police vehicle

The police officer driving the car kept going after hitting the man who was walking in San Gwann

4 June 2018, 5:58pm
A 72-year-old man was run over in San Ġwann by a police vehicle that kept driving on, the police said in a statement this evening.

The accident happened at 5.30pm in Triq Feliċ Borg when the elderly man was hit by a police Fiat Ducato driven by a St Julians district police officer.

According to the police, the officer driving the car was unaware of the accident and kept driving on.

The elderly man was take to Mater Dei hospital for treatment and was certified as suffering from serious injuries, the police said. In an earlier communication, the police said that the medical certificate had not yet been issued.

A police investigation is underway.

