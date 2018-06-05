Man accused of corrupting partner’s 14-year-old daughter

A 46-year-old man from Siggiewi was today arraigned in court before Magistrate Neville Camilleri on accusations of having corrupted a minor girl while he was entrusted with her care, and having participated in sexual activity with her.

The court heard how, while the alleged crimes took place at different instances between June 2017 and March 2018, the 14-year-old girl’s mother had only been told of what had happened around a week ago.

The accused, who pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him, lived in the same residence as the child and her mother.

The prosecution objected to the defence’s request for bail, on the grounds that the crime was serious in nature and carried a hefty prison sentence, that witnesses still had to give their testimony, and that there was the risk that the accused approached his partner or other witnesses.

The accused lived in Australia for some time and has family there, the prosecution said, which created the risk that he abscond from Malta.

The defence argued that had the accused wanted to approach a witness, he could have done so in the past, since the crimes allegedly started being perpetrated a year ago. It also said that the man lived and worked in Malta, so would not leave to go to Australia.

Having considered the nature of the alleged offences, and the prosecution’s and defence’s arguments, the court denied the request for bail and remanded the man in custody.

It upheld a request for a ban on the publication of the names of the accused and alleged victim.

Inspector Guido Briffa prosecuted.

Lawyers Alfred Abela and William Cuschieri were defence counsel.