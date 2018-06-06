Man takes car to Renault agent for repairs, ends up with destroyed vehicle

A man who took his car to the manufacturer’s local agent for repairs, and instead ended up being notified that the vehicle had been found abandoned and almost completely taken apart in Ta’ Qali, has filed a judicial protest requesting that he be paid back for all damages suffered.

The man had entrusted Auto Sales Limited, the main agents for Renault and Mercedes in Malta, to repair his Renault Megane saloon car, which he had purchased for €15,000, and had recently spent an additional €5,000 to restore it to good condition.

After taking it to the agent, he had always believed that the car had been in their custody for the necessary repairs to be undertaken. However, to his great surprise, the car ended up dumped and abandoned in a field in the vicinity of the former concrete factory in Ta’ Qali.

The car, which was spotted by the police during a routine patrol, had been completely torn apart, with its windscreen broken, wheels missing and resting on stone slabs.

The car’s owner maintains that he was never informed by the agents that they would be behaving in such an “irresponsible or negligent” manner, the judicial protest said, and Auto Sales Limited could offer no explanation as to how the car, which had a road license and number plates, ended up in such a state, a considerable distance from the agent’s garage in Lija.

The owner maintains that he clearly suffered damage to his vehicle due to the agency’s imprudence, negligence, carelessness and lack of responsibility.

Lawyers Shazoo Ghaznavi and Charlon Gouder filed the judicial protest for the man, requesting that he be paid in full for the damages suffered, and advising the agent that he will proceed against it using all legal means if it fails to do so.