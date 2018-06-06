menu

Man takes car to Renault agent for repairs, ends up with destroyed vehicle

The man has started a judicial protest requesting that he be paid back for all damages suffered after his car ended up dumped and abandoned in a field 

massimo_costa
6 June 2018, 4:30pm
by Massimo Costa

A man who took his car to the manufacturer’s local agent for repairs, and instead ended up being notified that the vehicle had been found abandoned and almost completely taken apart in Ta’ Qali, has filed a judicial protest requesting that he be paid back for all damages suffered.

The man had entrusted Auto Sales Limited, the main agents for Renault and Mercedes in Malta, to repair his Renault Megane saloon car, which he had purchased for €15,000, and had recently spent an additional €5,000 to restore it to good condition.

Before and after
Before and after

After taking it to the agent, he had always believed that the car had been in their custody for the necessary repairs to be undertaken. However, to his great surprise, the car ended up dumped and abandoned in a field in the vicinity of the former concrete factory in Ta’ Qali.

The car, which was spotted by the police during a routine patrol, had been completely torn apart, with its windscreen broken, wheels missing and resting on stone slabs.

The car’s owner maintains that he was never informed by the agents that they would be behaving in such an “irresponsible or negligent” manner, the judicial protest said, and Auto Sales Limited could offer no explanation as to how the car, which had a road license and number plates, ended up in such a state, a considerable distance from the agent’s garage in Lija.

The owner maintains that he clearly suffered damage to his vehicle due to the agency’s imprudence, negligence, carelessness and lack of responsibility.

Lawyers Shazoo Ghaznavi and Charlon Gouder filed the judicial protest for the man, requesting that he be paid in full for the damages suffered, and advising the agent that he will proceed against it using all legal means if it fails to do so.

Massimo Costa joined MaltaToday in 2017 as a journalist. He is a graduate in European Stud...
More in Court & Police
Man takes car to Renault agent for repairs, ends up with destroyed vehicle
Court & Police

Man takes car to Renault agent for repairs, ends up with destroyed vehicle
Massimo Costa
Two accused of swindling €70,000 from elderly man
Court & Police

Two accused of swindling €70,000 from elderly man
Massimo Costa
Teenager with criminal history sent to juvenile prison for restaurant theft
Court & Police

Teenager with criminal history sent to juvenile prison for restaurant theft
Massimo Costa
Tourists get 18 months’ jail after pleading guilty to string of thefts
Court & Police

Tourists get 18 months’ jail after pleading guilty to string of thefts
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe