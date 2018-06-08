menu

Belgian couple seriously injured in Marsa motorcycle accident

Both were seriously injured when the man lost control of the motorcycle in Triq Aldo Moro 

8 June 2018, 8:04am

Two Belgians were seriously injured in a motorcycle accident in Triq Aldo Moro, Marsa last night.

Police said that around 7:40 pm, the man, 51, who resides in Marsaskala, lost control of his Piaggio Vespa. The 51-year-old woman was also on the motorcycle.

The two were taken to Mater Dei. The man is in serious while the woman suffered grievous injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing. 

More in Court & Police
Man wins compensation after nine-year court delay
Court & Police

Man wins compensation after nine-year court delay
Massimo Costa
Woman trying to leave the country arrested for pickpocketing
Court & Police

Woman trying to leave the country arrested for pickpocketing
Man hit by car in Pieta, seriously injured
Court & Police

Man hit by car in Pieta, seriously injured
Belgian couple seriously injured in Marsa motorcycle accident
Court & Police

Belgian couple seriously injured in Marsa motorcycle accident
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe