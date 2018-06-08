Belgian couple seriously injured in Marsa motorcycle accident

Two Belgians were seriously injured in a motorcycle accident in Triq Aldo Moro, Marsa last night.

Police said that around 7:40 pm, the man, 51, who resides in Marsaskala, lost control of his Piaggio Vespa. The 51-year-old woman was also on the motorcycle.

The two were taken to Mater Dei. The man is in serious while the woman suffered grievous injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.