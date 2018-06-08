Man hit by car in Pieta, seriously injured

A foreign man, 26, was seriously injured when he was run over in Triq L-Independenza, Pieta last night.

Police said that around 10:35 pm, the man, who resides in Msida, was hit by an Isuzu Dmax driven by another 26-year-old man, from Zurrieq.

The man was taken to Mater Dei where he is being treated for serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.