menu

Man hit by car in Pieta, seriously injured

The 26-year-old was hit by a car in Triq L-Independenza, Pieta, last night 

8 June 2018, 8:08am

A foreign man, 26, was seriously injured when he was run over in Triq L-Independenza, Pieta last night.

Police said that around 10:35 pm, the man, who resides in Msida, was hit by an Isuzu Dmax driven by another 26-year-old man, from Zurrieq.

The man was taken to Mater Dei where he is being treated for serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.  

More in Court & Police
Man wins compensation after nine-year court delay
Court & Police

Man wins compensation after nine-year court delay
Massimo Costa
Woman trying to leave the country arrested for pickpocketing
Court & Police

Woman trying to leave the country arrested for pickpocketing
Man hit by car in Pieta, seriously injured
Court & Police

Man hit by car in Pieta, seriously injured
Belgian couple seriously injured in Marsa motorcycle accident
Court & Police

Belgian couple seriously injured in Marsa motorcycle accident
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe