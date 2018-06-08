Man hit by car in Pieta, seriously injured
The 26-year-old was hit by a car in Triq L-Independenza, Pieta, last night
A foreign man, 26, was seriously injured when he was run over in Triq L-Independenza, Pieta last night.
Police said that around 10:35 pm, the man, who resides in Msida, was hit by an Isuzu Dmax driven by another 26-year-old man, from Zurrieq.
The man was taken to Mater Dei where he is being treated for serious injuries.
A police investigation is ongoing.
