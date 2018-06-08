menu

Woman trying to leave the country arrested for pickpocketing

The woman was allegedly involved in thefts around Valletta and Mosta 

8 June 2018, 9:56am

A 31-year-old Bulgarian woman has been arrested for pickpocketing after days of observation.

The woman was arrested at Malta International Airport after police from the Valletta district has been observing her for a number of days. She was arrested while trying to leave the country.

According to police, the woman was involved in thefts around Valletta and Mosta.

She will be arraigned later today at noon.

On Wednesday, two other Bulgarian women were arrested for pickpocketing in Valletta. They were sentenced to 18 months in prison.

 

