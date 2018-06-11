Woman drops criminal complaint against partner who shot at her residence

A man has admitted to firing at his partner’s residence in Xgħajra following an argument between the two on Saturday afternoon.

Diving instructor Sean McGahern, 43, residing in Xghajra appeared before magistrate Gabriella Vella this morning, accused of slightly injuring his partner, causing voluntary damage to property, carrying a revolver without a licence, carrying the revolver during the commission of an offence against the person, breaching the peace, threatening the woman with the firearm and insulting her.

Inspector Josric Mifsud said the man had fired shots into the air and then at the residence in Triq il-Fabbriki at around 5:00pm on Saturday after a violent argument erupted between the two.

At the scene, officers found the man to have visible bite marks on his ear and the woman to be suffering from shock, but the man had refused to be taken to hospital for treatment.

But proceedings were nearly stultified today when the man’s partner informed the court that she was withdrawing her criminal complaint and renouncing her right to take any action in his regard.

The accused also renounced any right of action he had against the woman.

The charges which remained were those under the Arms Ordinance, to which McGahern pleaded guilty.

Inspector Mifsud requested an adjournment in order to compute the expenses incurred by the prosecution in appointing experts.

Bail was requested in the interim.

McGahern was released from arrest against a personal guarantee of €2,000, on condition that he reside with his father.

Lawyers Michael and Lucio Sciriha were defence counsel.