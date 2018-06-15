Four months on, still no bail for Fgura bomb trio

Three men accused of planting a failed car bomb last January have been denied bail, despite their having spent six months in preventive custody.

Lorenzo Callus, known as 'Ħeswes', Paul Farrugia, known as 'Kwattru', and Jonathan Farrugia, known as 'Ġanni ta’ Nina' stand accused of the attempted murder of Mario Scicluna and his partner Elaine Galdes using a car bomb that was planted under Scicluna’s car in January this year. Callus was separately charged with carrying a gun without a licence, as well as cannabis and heroin possession, while Jonathan Farrugia was charged with possessing cannabis in quantities that indicated it was not intended for personal use.

Paul Farrugia was charged with the possession of a large amount of contraband cigarettes.

The men’s lawyers had waited nearly four months to request bail, so as to avoid it being turned down as premature, amongst other reasons.

But despite this, the court refused the men’s application, citing the serious nature of the offence and the fact that the men had criminal records and were not trustworthy.

Quoting a number of European cases, the court observed that the men had been condemned to a wide range of offences in the past. It said that despite being presumed innocent, the men were facing the prospect of lengthy prison sentences and the court had a duty to protect society. Bail was therefore denied.

Inspector Keith Arnaud is prosecuting. Lawyers Franco Debono and Arthur Azzopardi appeared for Jonathan Farrugia and for Lorenzo Callus, lawyer Roberto Montalto for Paul Farrugia. Lawyer Mario Mifsud appeared on behalf of the parte civile, Mario Scicluna and Elaine Galdes.