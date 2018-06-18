Man accused of grievously injuring shopkeeper in robbery 'needs detox', court told

A man has been remanded in custody after he pleaded not guilty to robbing two shops and grievously injuring a shopkeeper.

Johan Pace, 28, from Sliema, first tried to rob a greengrocer in Msida on June 16. After taking €70 from the till, he pushed his way into the store to continue stealing. A man who was trying to escape from the scene was stopped by the accused and pushed to the ground. After that, Pace allegedly tried to lock him in the shop’s refrigerated cold store but failed and instead lobbed a number of heavy items at him, grievously injuring him in the head and extremities.

After robbing the greengrocer, Pace had allegedly tried to rob a second shop of its cash register, but was apprehended after a chase by a nearby policeman who had heard a salesgirl’s cries for help.

Asked what he did for a living, Pace said he worked in a pastizzi shop. “I was working. I don’t know what’s going to happen now after what happened,” he said.

Pace was charged with aggravated theft, causing grievous injury and voluntary damage. He was also accused of recidivism.



Lawyer Josette Sultana, appearing as legal aid to the accused entered a not guilty plea, but did not request bail, telling the court that the man needed to go to the detox centre for drug rehabilitation. The court upheld the defence's request.

Inspector Lara Butters prosecuted. William Cuschieri and Martha Mifsud appeared parte civile for the injured man, who is still recovering in hospital.