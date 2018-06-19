menu

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Marsa car accident

The accident happened in Triq L-Ghassara tal-Gheneb, Marsa early this morning

19 June 2018, 8:33am

A 26-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in a car accident in Triq L-Ghassara tal-Gheneb, Marsa this morning.

Police were called to the scene at around 6:45am when a Yamaha driven by a 26-year-old from Bormla collided with a Toyota Vitz driven by a 30-year-old from Pembroke.

The motorcyclist was taken to Mater Dei Hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing. 

