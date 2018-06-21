Tonio Fenech, editors ordered to pay thousands in libel damages for false statements on oil scandal

Former minister Tonio Fenech has been ordered to pay €7,500 in libel damages to the three directors of Intershore Fiduciary Services Ltd over comments he made on TV, alleging they were involved in the oil scandal uncovered by MaltaToday.

The court held that Fenech had made slanderous allegations to hit back at the Labour Party in the wake of the MaltaToday story.

Intershore Fiduciary Services Limited was the nominee company that owned oil trader George Farrugia's Aikon Ltd, before he assumed full ownership in January 2011. Aikon Ltd was at the heart of an investigation into commissions paid for oil purchased by Enemalta.

The directors are former Labour candidate and financial controller Joe Cordina, Carmel Scerri, and also past Nationalist Party candidate Martin Fenech.

READ MORE: [EXPLAINER] Aikon Ltd, George Farrugia and Intershore

The trio sued Tonio Fenech for statements he made in 2013 on NET TV. Fenech had alleged that they were involved in the oil-purchasing scandal, receiving the monies that were obtained through corruption.

Fenech had claimed that a company called Akon Limited was being used to receive money from oil producers, which were then used to bribe Enemalta officials into buying the company’s oil from them.

The trio said that Fenech's statements were "false and slanderous allegations" in their regard and were made "with the intent to offend their honour and undermine their reputation and credibility."

Cordina also separately sued Nazzjon Editor Alexander Attard for libel, for an article titled 'L-Amministratur Finanzjarju tal-MLP wara l-iskandlu taż-żejt' which was published in the PN-owned daily newspaper on Friday 22 February 2013 and Mument editor Victor Camilleri for an article in a supplement on 24 February 2013.

The basis of the story was the existence of Aikon Limited, which was subsequently alleged to have been used by its beneficial owner George Farrugia, to receive money from oil companies.

Fenech had based his assertion on a document without making further checks, said the court. On the other hand, the plaintiffs had given a detailed account of their relationship with Farrugia and how they had carried out background checks on him which didn’t flag any suspicions of wrongdoing.

But once they got wind of suspicions of dishonesty on the part of Farrugia, Intershore Fiduciary Services Limited had immediately started an internal investigation which found that there was as “breach of trust on the part of Mr Farrugia.” They terminated their professional relationship with him on 1 November, 2010.

Documentation from the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit and Fenech showed that Farrugia had been using New York-based Wachovia Bank to process the funds, instead of the company’s usual bank and that the transactions were not being registered under Aikon Limited but under “Aikon.” The FIAU, however did not find any irregularities on the part of the company Intershore Fiduciary Services Limited, contrary to what was alleged by the defendant.

“It emerges clearly that the defendant had been trying to create a story to hit back at the Labour Party which at the time was attacking the PN with the oil scandal story, which had been published by MaltaToday,” the court said.

“It also emerges that the conclusions were reached on the basis of an ex parte report made by a certain Joseph Zammit who had been engaged by the George Farrugia’s brothers to show that their brother had been misleading them, which report from its very nature had to be taken as being one-sided.”

The court observed that Martin Fenech and Charles Scerri should never have been mentioned as their only involvement was that they held a company with Joseph Cordina.

The court also noted that with regards Cordina, the hoped-for outcome was achieved in that he withdrew his candidature for the general elections which were due to occur shortly afterwards.

Magistrate Francesco Depasquale said he understood that the defendant had been making statements in his capacity as a politician using information passed on to him by the PN which he said, had carried out the research. But it was also clear that the Fenech had based himself on factually incorrect information and therefore had to bear the responsibility for defaming the plaintiffs, for which he must pay damages.

Fenech was ordered to pay Cordina €1,500 in damages and €3,000 each to Scerri and Fenech. In a separate case Victor Camilleri was ordered to pay €2,000. Alexander Attard was acquitted.