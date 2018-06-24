Four arrested in drug busts

The police have arrested four men in two separate drug busts on Saturday.

In a statement, the police said that a 28-year-old man from Marsaxlokk in an operation that followed days of observation.

The man was found in possession of cash, a substance believed to becocaine and a bag suspected to contain a considerable amount of cannabis ready for trafficking.

The other three men, the police said, were arrested after a raid on a Paceville nightclub.

The three, aged between 23 and 24, were found in possession of a substance suspected to be cocaine. A pouch containing suspected cocaine in a number of sachets was also found in the establishment.

A magisterial inquiry is under way.