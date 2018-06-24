Four arrested in drug busts
Three men were found to be in possession of cocaine during a raid on a Paceville nightclub while another man was arrested after the police found cash and drugs that appeared to be ready for trafficking
The police have arrested four men in two separate drug busts on Saturday.
In a statement, the police said that a 28-year-old man from Marsaxlokk in an operation that followed days of observation.
The man was found in possession of cash, a substance believed to becocaine and a bag suspected to contain a considerable amount of cannabis ready for trafficking.
The other three men, the police said, were arrested after a raid on a Paceville nightclub.
The three, aged between 23 and 24, were found in possession of a substance suspected to be cocaine. A pouch containing suspected cocaine in a number of sachets was also found in the establishment.
A magisterial inquiry is under way.