Man caught with 75 sachets of cocaine

A man arrested carrying a pouch containing 75 sachets of suspected cocaine has been remanded in custody.

49 year-old Stephen Catania of San Gwann was arrested at a club in San Gwann on Sunday, following a police raid. Officers had arrested three men aged between 18 and 49 during the raid, which took place between Saturday and Sunday.

75 sachets of what is suspected to be cocaine were seized by police. The drugs were in a pouch, “ready to be trafficked,” according to a police statement issued yesterday.

Catania pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated possession of cocaine, carrying a knife in ppublic without a licence, committing the offences near a place frequented by youths, breaching bail and committing an offence whilst under a probation order, but bail was not requested.

His lawyer, Giannella Demarco, asked that the court recommend the man be held at the Forensic Unit at Mount Carmel Hospital. The court ordered the director of prisons investigate the issue and take any action that may be necessary.